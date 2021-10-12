Dwyane Wade’s Son Reportedly Signs NBA Contract

Dwyane Wade’s son is one step closer to the NBA. According to The Athletic, Zaire Wade is set to sign a deal and play in the NBA G-League. He is expected to join the Utah Jazz’s affiliate Salt Lake City Stars. This comes as Dwyane became a part-owner of the Jazz in April.

Zaire Wade, 19, is a three-star prospect from Chatsworth, California, according to 247Sports. He had received offers from Rhode Island, South Carolina, Toledo, and DePaul. Zaire played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon and graduated in 2020. According to BCK, Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy after graduating from Sierra Canyon. He appeared on an Instagram Live in April 2020 to explain his decision to attend Brewster instead of going to college.

“I felt like me and my family, we did as much as we could to rehab as fast as I could,” Zaire said when talking about his ankle injury. “It was supposed to be like a six to eight-week injury, but I rehabbed in like three, three and a half, so I felt like I did everything I could to stay focused and get back on the court fast enough. Zaire admitted to not being at full strength when he first returned, it did not take him long to recover and felt that he earned more playing time at Sierra Canyon, which didn’t happen. “I felt like I deserved a little more playing time than what I was given after a while,” Zaire said.

Before Zaire left for school last year, Dwyane sent an emotional message to his son. “From watching Zaire build a company with his friends the last two years, to watching him handle the hate that has been thrown at his sister zaya and showing grown ass men how to love unconditionally at 18 years old, To seeing how he’s been able to handle not seeing his parents interact or be in the same room together for most of his life and the list goes on and on. He’s already way ahead of me at 18,” Dwyane wrote in an Instagram post back in August 2020.

The Stars begin their season on Nov. 5. Zaire will look to have a successful NBA career like his father who won three NBA Championships and an NBA Finals MVP award in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.