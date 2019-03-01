Tyler Perry Bringing Madea out of Retirement for New Netflix Movie

✖

Tyler Perry is bringing Madea out of retirement for a new Netflix movie called A Madea Homecoming. The streamer and studio head are tentatively planning for a 2022 release. Will Areu and Mark Swinton will produce alongside Perry, who will executive produce, write, and direct. Michelle Sneed will also executive produce. Plot details have yet to be revealed.

Perry previously said he was done with playing his iconic geriatric character in 2019, declaring that he would lay her to rest after the premiere of A Madea Family Funeral. “I don’t want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on. I’ve got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I’m going to do something different,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Though, it's clear this wasn't the end of the Madea storyline. Perry is reportedly also working on a prequel series focused on his character for Showtime. Titled Mabel, the show will serve as an origin story. “Every great story has to start somewhere and every legend has a beginning,” according to the series’ logline. “Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named…Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city – and the world – on fire!”

A Madea Homecoming will further expand Perry's relationship with Netflix. His last Netflix movie, A Fall From Grace, starring Phylicia Rashad and the late Cecily Tyson, was reportedly viewed by over 39 million households in its first month. He's also developing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix, starring Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, and Austin Scott. There's a heavy amount of traffic coming from the mega-producer's studios. Perry recently discussed how hard it is to juggle all of his projects as well as running his own production company with Indie Wire. “It’s a lot of work to run an entertainment company, and it takes a lot of sacrifice and concentration,” he said. “Some people just don’t want to own the house, because they don’t want the responsibility, and I get it. And you can’t be upset with them for that, which means you just have to wait for the ones who do…I’m still so young and I got another 20 or so years to go, because there’s still a lot more that I want to do."