Adele Stuns in Glamorous Captain Hook Halloween Costume

Adele was one of the many celebrities who dressed up for Halloween this year, attending a star-studded party dressed as a very glamorous Captain Hook. The British singer put a new spin on the Peter Pan character with her leopard-printed look, as photos from the bash show Adele wearing a very large red and black sequin leopard print hat, a matching dress, a multitude of bracelets and a hook on her right hand. She wore her hair in long blonde curls and finished the look with sparkling red and black eyeshadow.

Photos from the party show Adele posing with famous friends including Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, with the group having plenty of fun in a photo booth.

The mom of one is a noted fan of Halloween and is fond of dressing up in costume even when it’s not a holiday, having previously shared snaps of herself dressed as iconic stars including Dolly Parton and June Carter Cash as well as characters like Rose from Titanic.

Adele recently debuted a new look at Drake’s birthday party earlier this month, attending the event wearing an off the shoulder black velvet dress with balloon sleeves and a belt around her waist. She accessorized with black strappy sandals, delicate necklace and bracelets, dangling silver cross earrings, a black feathered clutch, ’60s-inspired eye makeup and a high curled ponytail. Photos of her outfit can be seen here.

The 31-year-old looked noticeably learner in the snaps, with her weight loss having been reported earlier this summer. A source told The Sun that Adele has begun attending Reformer Pilates classes, participating in the workout with friend Ayda Field.

“She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” the source said. “It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Adele started her new fitness regime after hiring a personal trainer in Los Angeles.

“She does 60-minute sessions that include cardio, circuit training and Pilates,” the source said, adding that the Grammy winner exercises three times a week. “She’s found a routine that’s working for her and is enjoying it more.”

The insider noted that the “Hello” singer didn’t have weight loss on her mind when she started her journey, but rather her 7-year-old son, Angelo.

“She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son,” the source explained. “She’s more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss. Adele never cared about or liked working out.”

