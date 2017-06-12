Adam West Was Reportedly Very Much A Fan Of Sex, And A Lot Of It

Adam West, the late actor who famously portrayed Batman on TV in the ’60s, had a wild sex life that included orgies and sleeping with “eight” women in one night.

At the height of his career, Adam West once said that women were constantly throwing themselves at him and his former co-star Burt Ward, who portrayed sidekick Robin.

“Burt and I were like kids in a candy store. It was the Swinging Sixties with free love and women threw themselves at us,” West said, according to Page Six. “I remember one night with eight different women. Orgy is a harsh word, but it was eight at one time. I’d have young female co-stars in my dressing room at 7:45 in the morning.”

West also detailed an experience when he and his co-star Frank Gorshin, who portrayed The Riddler, attended an orgy.

He said: “We walked in and it was an orgy. So I immediately went into the Batman character, and Frank went into the Riddler character, because we were getting the big giggles. It was so funny to us, what we walked into. And we were kicked out. We were expelled from the orgy.”

Burt Ward said that Adam West showed him a different side to life that he never knew.

“When I entered Batman as a naive 20-year-old who had only dated a couple of girls, I met Adam West, who immediately introduced me to the wildest sexual debauchery that you can imagine,” Ward said. “We often found that women were banging on our windows while we were bedded down with other women.”

For West and Ward, there were almost no limits to when and where they would sleep with women.

He continued by saying: “We’re talking about wild times in the dressing rooms, on the set, between the shots, in the lunch wagon. And then, of course, doing the personal appearances on the weekend, that’s where it really got wild. And I have to be honest with you, we became like sexual vampires.”

Ward said that part of what attracted women to them was their signature costumes.

“If you look at our show, you’ll see that we always stood with our legs open, our fists on hips and our bat bulges forward, which had a profound effect on women,” he said.

While the suit had its perks, there also were “limitations” to donning the costumes.

“Because of the physical limitations of the costume, you gotta have quickies,” he said.

Adam West died this past Saturday.