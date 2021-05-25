One of Adam Sandler's Best Comedies Airing on TV Tonight

✖

Adam Sandler's film Big Daddy is airing tonight on Paramount. The popular movie that premiered in 1999 is still a fan-favorite among viewers. The movie can be streamed on Paramount's platform at 10:30 p.m. CT following the Kristen Bell led movie Forgetting Sarah Marshall at 8 p.m. CT.

In 2019, Sandler touched on speculation that there would be another Big Daddy when he was at the premiere for another one of his films, Uncut Gems. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he was informed that his former co-star Cole Sprouse, who played the role of his adopted son in Big Daddy, was also at the premiere. "Cole, is he here?" Sandler questioned. "I can't wait to see him." He then joked about he idea of the pair teaming up again for another Big Daddy movie by saying, "I won't do that to him. He's doing fine."

Sprouse has gone on to have a successful career in Hollywood. He and his brother Dylan Sprouse both starred in the Sandler film, Friends, and later on in Disney's hit series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Sprouse then went on to star in The CW's Riverdale. In the summer of 2019, Sandler told the outlet that he's "baffled" at how quickly the brother's have grown up because he remembers when they were children like it was yesterday. "I remember the boys. I remember Cole and Dylan being great little boys. When I see them now, I'm baffled at how they grew into handsome bastards."

Sandler is known for keeping a lot of the same cast in all of his films, including Shaquille O'Neal. The NBA legend recently revealed to PopCulture.com during an interview the real reason he's appeared in four of Sandler's movies, saying it all dates back to before the former Lakers player won a championship. "Crazy thing about the Adam Sandler movies — he used to sit there with Jack Nicholson, I used to always — especially after I scored a bucket and the crowd goes crazy — I'd be like, 'Adam, give me a movie!' He would say, 'Win a championship first,'" O'Neal recalled. After the NBA star went on to win several championships, Sandler felt it was his duty to honor his promise.

"He called me up one day and said, 'Shaq, you got four championships, I owe you four movies," he continued to detail, before admitting that he forgot all about it. O'Neal has been in Grown Ups 2, Jack and Jill, Blended, and most recently Netflix's Hubie Halloween. The former professional athlete didn't mention whether he plans on being in another one, but it's probably safe to say that fans wouldn't mind.