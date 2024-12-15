Adam Sandler Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Return

This year’s Christmas episode of SNL saw the return of Chris Rock to host, but another former cast member joined him for the funniest skit of the night. It also seemed to introduce a character from Sarah Sherman that could pop up again with future sketches.

As soon as the other doctors stop being so rude to Leslie, we get a wonderful cameo from patient Adam Sandler, open on the operating table with his gallbladder removed and blood pouring over everybody.

The stubborn nature of the fake blood hose is the real star of this sketch, where Sandler clearly just enjoyed spraying everybody with fake blood, especially Chris Rock. Once the hose doesn’t want to work and Sherman has to lean in to get soaked, the sketch crosses the line into greatness.

Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang and Emil Wakim round out the cast of the sketch, with the latter getting a nice nod from Sandler in the process. Between that and the CEO Slayer lookalike joke in the cold open, he was clearly an MVP. He also has the eyebrows of a far younger assassin.

It was a pretty great episode overall, with Rock’s stand-up monologue grabbing headlines due to his joke about the CEO murder and the public reactions to it. It was also pretty funny, so worth your time.