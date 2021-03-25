Adam Levine Shows off Giant New Leg Tattoo That Took 3 Days to Complete

✖

Adam Levine has added another tattoo to his collection of body art, and this one took three days to complete! The Maroon 5 frontman revealed his new leg sleeve on Instagram Tuesday night, sharing several videos of artist Nathan Kostechko inking waves on his lower body during the multi-day process.

"Today was ouch but worth it," he wrote in the first video, adding in subsequent footage that some spots were "a little bit ticklish" to get tattooed. He then showed off another look of his "mint" tattoo, admitting it was the "most painful way to get a tan." Levine is no stranger to big pieces of ink, having previously revealed a massive back piece of a mermaid and a "true love" tattoo dedicated to wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine hasn't revealed the thought process behind his latest tatt but has been celebrating the release of Maroon 5's new song, "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring none other than Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion. The song is the first of a new Maroon 5 album that’s "not far off," Levine told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this month. Looking back at the 2000s, when Maroon 5 came on the scene with Songs About Jane, Levine said, "I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?" He continued of the state of music now, "That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad, is that there were just bands. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed."

When pressed on his sweeping statement, The Voice alum conceded that there are "still plenty of bands," but "maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight," and he wished there were "more of those around." Levine's return to music full-time after leaving The Voice in May 2019 had him reflecting on the power of hearing his songs on the radio and performing in front of a live audience. Levine explained that when crafting the new album, he "kind of started to say to myself, 'Well, we’ll make records for the radio, but we’ll perform rock shows for our fans," which he called a "nice thing ... because you don’t want to go and see a band live and have them sound exactly like the record, especially if it’s a little bit more of a pop-leaning thing, with more programming and more looping, and things like that."