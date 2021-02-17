Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her and Adam Levine's Daughter Gio

✖

Behati Prinsloo shared a sweet, but rare photo of she and Adam Levine's daughter, Gio to social media and fans are loving it. In the sweet photo, Prinsloo highlighted that they were celebrating her third birthday and shared a photo using a filter that gave them elf ears. "My bestie turned 3," she captioned the sweet image.

Fans of the couple flooded her comment section sending their birthday wishes and love. One person said, "OMG gio already has a long hair, d— I've missed a lot of updates happy 3 baby!!," while another commented, "AWWWWW MY BEST FRIEND." Another onlooker wrote, "Mommas twin. Happy bday baby girl."

The former Maroon 5 band member and his wife share two daughters together, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio, 3. The couple doesn't share photos of their kids often online, so when they do, fans light up with excitement. The couple already has their hands full with both kids and managing a new way of life due to the pandemic, but they haven't ruled out expanding their family. In April, Levine opened up about if and when they choose to add another family member, it'll be because it was her decision.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," he said during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show according to Entertainment Tonight. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f—ing face, because she's not ready." He then added, "We're good. We've got two kids." While another child isn't out of the discussion, they haven't disclosed how many they want to have. While there's not a concrete number either one have announced, Prinsloo told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 that Levine wants a small handful.

"Adam wants five," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe, like, three or four." She jokingly added, "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them." Just last year the couple had to shoot down rumors that they were heading for a divorce. Levine took a screenshot of a message someone sent him of a story that claimed they were heading down that path and posted it to his social media to address them himself.

"In Touch is preparing a story for publication on Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. Sources tell In Touch that Adam and Behati are clashing over their schedules, living separate lives, and friends fear that they're heading for a split," the message read. He then publicly joked with his wife asking if it was true, making fun of the rumors.