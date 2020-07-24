It was a subtle change, but Adam Levine is rocking a new look these days. The former judge of The Voice shaved his head for the new music video to Maroon 5's latest single "Nobody's Love." In the past, Levine has rocked a short buzz, but this time he shaved it all the way down to nothing but skin.

In the new video, Levine not only rocks a new hairdo — or lack thereof — he also sports a rather long beard, which is another something new fans aren't use to. As he sings lyrics like "You're the only hand in my back pocket / If you ever left I go psychotic / Heaven hear me crying, crying oh, oh / Baby you're the key to my heart locket," he rolls a joint while also sipping on a glass of red wine. It seems as though the backyard video didn't include the rest of the band members, possibly due to social distancing.

While the video showed Levine sitting before several bits of marijuana, it seems as though it was more than just fluff to his video. Towards the end, a message appeared on the screen from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), requesting an end to the war on marijuana. "It's time to end the War on Marijuana," the note started. "The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers' dollars. What's more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."

According to PEOPLE, the video was shot by David Dobkin, an acclaimed film director who the band has worked with in the past on previous songs like "Sugar" and "Girls Like You." Their new song comes just one month after Maroon 5 bassist Michael "Mickey" Madden decided to take a "leave of absence" from the band following a domestic violence situation. "I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future," he told the publication. "During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best."