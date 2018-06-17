Peek Inside Adam Levine’s House $18M Hollywood Oasis

Adam Levine has broken even on his Holmby Hills home in California, selling the 9,221-square foot house for an astonishing $18 million, TMZ reports.

The Voice coach and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, bought the home five months ago for $18 million, and they had listed the property at $18.9 million before accepting the offer. The buyer is reportedly paying in cash.

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second child earlier this year, and reportedly decided to sell the home because it needed quite a bit of work — something the Maroon 5 frontman didn’t want to deal with as the pair readied for their second daughter’s arrival.

The singer and NBC personality also has a Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $15.9 million. Keep scrolling for more photos of the gorgeous home.

The home was described in the listing as a “majestic French Regency Estate,” Variety shares, and is positioned down a long driveway offering privacy from prying paparazzi.

A double set of Regency-style front doors open into a circular foyer with a dazzling chandelier and black and white checkerboard marble flooring.

Located in Los Angeles’ lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood, the 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home was stripped down by the couple in preparation for remodeling and sits on a 1.2-acre lot.

Listing agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency told Mansion Global that Levine decided he “doesn’t have the time for a renovation.” As a result, the home was listed as an opportunity to remodel and redevelop a very “prestigious location in the city.”

The dining room has its own set of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to let residents right out into the garden. The room also has an adjoining breakfast room with a semi-circular wall of windows.

A blush-colored home office includes paneled walls, built-in bookcases, a walk-in wet bar, fireplace and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.

A large master echoes the home’s champagne theme while the bathroom is awash in marble and mirrors.

The home is nestled in a lush group of palm trees, further accenting the California vibe. The new owner will be able to take in a view overlooking the Los Angeles Country Club and the Century City skyline.

Like many L.A. homes, this one features a large pool and lots of space to lounge outside. The quatrefoil-shaped pool is surrounded by travertine terracing and enough chairs to accommodate plenty of guests.

The cabana features an exposed wood vaulted ceiling, wet bar and plenty of relaxation room. A detached two-story guest house sits nearby.

