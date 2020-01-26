Adam Driver: What Is the ‘Star Wars’ Actor’s Net Worth

Actor, Adam Driver has had a phenomenal few years since first breaking out onto the scene with HBO’s Girls in 2012 to the mega blockbuster franchise, Star Wars. Between two Academy Award nominations and 52 other wins, it’s a pretty impressive and humble rise to fame for the California born performer. But with a landmark franchise now under his belt, many — especially those watching his third hosting stint on Saturday Night Live tonight — have been wondering just how much the quiet, charming star, who oftentimes brings a deep level of intrigue and immaculate amount of talent to every role he undertakes, rakes in.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Driver’s 2020 net worth is estimated at $10 million, and it certainly won’t stop there. Per a report from Style Caster, Driver took home a “mid-to-high six-figure salary for portraying Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The outlet adds that figures are based on reported salaries for his appearances in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It’s no surprise the movies have been a massive success. As Disney’s seventh film to hit a 10-figure mark in 2019, it has grossed over $1 billion at the box office worldwide, going on to becoming one of the highest-grossing domestic films ever made.

Though he has been only acting in feature films since 2011, Driver has worked really hard to get to where he is, with an assumed attitude that no role is too small. He might be known for his performance in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but the 36-year-old has been firmly building a name for himself outside the saga.

Driver has already worked with more of the greatest filmmakers of our generation than other actors in a lifetime, alongside the likes of Noah Baumbach, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Clint Eastwood, the Coen Brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, Terry Gilliam, and it won’t stop there.

Driver, who moved to Mishawaka, Indiana as a teenager with his mother, went to work right after high school as a door-to-door salesman selling Kirby vacuum cleaners, a telemarketer for a basement waterproofing company and Ben Franklin construction. It was at this time that he also applied to Julliard School for drama, but was rejected. Following this, Driver drove to Los Angeles to kickstart his acting career, but only made it sadly to Texas before his car would break down. Spending all his remaining money to make the repairs, he ended up driving to Santa Monica and stayed for 48 hours, before returning back to Mishawaka.

After the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Driver enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served for two years and eight months before getting medically discharged for dislocating his sternum during mountain biking. He was a Lance Corporal at the time of his discharge. According to federalpay.org, Lance Corporals in the Marine Corp earn an estimated $23,774 as a Yearly Base Pay. The pay for the position goes up after two years in the Marine Corps.

With an Oscar win for Best Actor for Marriage Story yet to be seen this February, Driver’s Hollywood stock is definitely climbing. He will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck; and Annette with Marion Cotillard.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/Getty Images