'SNL': Adam Driver and Halsey Kick off 'Wild' 2020 With Fireworks and Nudity in New Promo

Saturday Night Live is back this weekend with host Adam Driver and musical guest Halsey. The promos for their episode tease some big things in SNL's return, including indoor fireworks and nudity. From the sound of it, Driver is a bit nervous for those scenes.

SNL's first new episode in 2020 premieres this weekend, and it promises to be a doozy. Driver is returning for this third time as host, while Halsey has become a bit of a veteran of the show herself as well. In their promos with Kenan Thompson, the two share the load of delivering quick-cut jokes.

"2020, starting the decade off wild," Halsey said in one with a smirking laugh.

"Yeah, wild!" Driver said. "Wait, what do you mean?"

"Well, there are the indoor fireworks, plus the sketch where you're all nude!" Thompson said.

"Wait, I'm all nude?!" Driver asked nervously.

Another promo for the episode played on Driver's often grim demeanor, with the three entertainers listing off great things that come in threes in honor of Driver's third time hosting. Driver brought the banter to a grinding halt when he said "blood, sweat and tears" with a flat expression.

Driver may have acted nervous, but he knows his way around the famous Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Another promo shows him coming in to work excited for his return to the show, only to find that the cast and crew have not even cleaned up from the last episode of 2020.

Driver has been in some fan-favorite SNL skits in the last few years. Back in 2016, he took his Star Wars character, Kylo Ren to new heights by playing him in a sketch parody of "Undercover Boss." It remains a go-to sketch for SNL fans and Star Wars fans alike.

Driver next hosted in 2018, when he rang in the premiere of Season 44. He shared that episode with musical guest Kanye West, who ultimately overshadowed him in the coverage for his rant about President Donald Trump to the audience.

This time around, Driver's star power is at an all-time high thanks to the release of Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker last month. Fans will undoubtedly be holding their breath to see if Driver says anything about the movie's poor reviews, or the viral story of him storming out of an NPR interview.



Saturday Night Live premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.