Adam Driver Fans Call out Trolls for Attempting to 'Cancel' the 'Star Wars' Actor for 9/11 Comments

Fans of Adam Driver have rallied behind him after there was some chatter online calling to "cancel" the actor. As pointed out by Entertainment Tonight, the issue started with an interview Driver did with The New Yorker in October of 2019, where he talked about joining the military in the aftermath of 9/11.

In the interview, the Star Wars actor and SNL regular spoke frankly about the need for retribution in the wake of 9/11, though he specified that "it wasn't against Muslims." Instead, the actor said "it was: We were attacked," and "I want to fight for my country against whoever that is." Driver ended up signing up with the Marines, saying he was drawn in by their claim that they were "the hardest branch of the armed forces." Even though months had passed since the interview was published, some labeled Driver's comments as Islamaphobic and started boosting the hashtag #AdamDriverIsOverParty.

However, that hashtag was soon co-opted by Driver's vocal defenders, who were quick to point out his actual comments in his response. They also mentioned some of his past work, including 2019's The Report, which was a striking critique of the U.S.'s use of torture in the years that followed 9/11. Which, incidentally, he spoke about to The New Yorker in the very same interview.