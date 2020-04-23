Adam Driver Fans Call out Trolls for Attempting to 'Cancel' the 'Star Wars' Actor for 9/11 Comments
Fans of Adam Driver have rallied behind him after there was some chatter online calling to "cancel" the actor. As pointed out by Entertainment Tonight, the issue started with an interview Driver did with The New Yorker in October of 2019, where he talked about joining the military in the aftermath of 9/11.
In the interview, the Star Wars actor and SNL regular spoke frankly about the need for retribution in the wake of 9/11, though he specified that "it wasn't against Muslims." Instead, the actor said "it was: We were attacked," and "I want to fight for my country against whoever that is." Driver ended up signing up with the Marines, saying he was drawn in by their claim that they were "the hardest branch of the armed forces." Even though months had passed since the interview was published, some labeled Driver's comments as Islamaphobic and started boosting the hashtag #AdamDriverIsOverParty.
However, that hashtag was soon co-opted by Driver's vocal defenders, who were quick to point out his actual comments in his response. They also mentioned some of his past work, including 2019's The Report, which was a striking critique of the U.S.'s use of torture in the years that followed 9/11. Which, incidentally, he spoke about to The New Yorker in the very same interview.
I woke up to see #AdamDriverIsOverParty is trending.
Me, after seeing why: pic.twitter.com/cHa3Xk3wmX— Alma Sivic (@AlmaSivic) April 21, 2020
i observe the #AdamDriverIsOverParty, which appears to be a cancellation attempt based on the fact that dude joined the military...girlfriend if you're pretending that's not part of the appeal, you're just kidding yourself #FaceIt #CometoTermsWithIt #DealWithIt— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 22, 2020
Um...what the hell with this whole #AdamDriverIsOverParty crap?
Do me a favor and get off the internet. 🙄
Adam, we got you. Semper Fi pic.twitter.com/Kl66XS67XF— Ally Rose (@MustangQueen_07) April 21, 2020
Are people really THAT BORED to try and cancel probably the most unproblematic celebrity there is? Try to cancel someone who joined the Marines bc he wanted to serve his country after a tragedy? Y’all REALLY messed with the wrong fandom #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Nfyztgpdl0— Lillian_73 🦋✰ (@Lillian_7351) April 21, 2020
The best part of the whole hashtag #AdamDriverIsOverParty is that 99% of it is people defending him. I love us. pic.twitter.com/N5JhDn3qX2— shell (@zabrakian) April 21, 2020
imagine attacking a celeb who 1) doesn’t even have social media to defend himself and 2) who did something that almost every graduating high school boy did after 9/11...join the military #adamdriverisoverparty— donna🦋 (@donzaluv) April 21, 2020
Adam Driver made a movie exposing the use of torture of the CIA following 9/11. Go watch that instead of bitching on twitter because you're bored #AdamDriverIsOverParty #ThankyouAdamDriver pic.twitter.com/FiGAYX5was— 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝔂 🇨🇺 🦋 (@kylosprmanager) April 21, 2020
can everyone chill with literally accusing adam driver of being islamophobic?? just cuz we’re in quarantine doesn’t mean u get to make shit up for your own entertainment!!! stan my unproblematic mans adam driver for good skin #AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/ljEdSoPQ43— ging #SK10 (@gingersimpsonn) April 21, 2020
#adamdriverisoverparty to those that really thought they had a chance at ruining this mans career 🤡 pic.twitter.com/YKa7jX1TbQ— Nicky (@Tuddles0191) April 21, 2020
#adamdriverisoverparty So apparently being patriotic and wanting to defend your country gets you canceled now. Sorry Steve Rogers your'e an istaphobe bigot!!! pic.twitter.com/HZGgUh7GQI— The Mighty Thor (@PennStateThor) April 21, 2020
to anyone who thinks adam driver is problematic
...log off for me #AdamDriverIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/RpAwfpfY47— jai !! (@jaiispace) April 21, 2020
#adamdriverisoverparty funny how the only time y’all speak up against islamophobia is when you’re using it to cancel an actor who’s not even islamophobic,,, makes u think pic.twitter.com/Ex0s02jlSP— marie (@eowynsfer) April 21, 2020
heard someone say "since Adam joined just to fight terrorism then he's against Muslims" isn't that kinda islamaphobic of you to assume terrorism is directly related to Islam 😐 #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/XkfI1HP3dq— 𝓝𝓸𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮 🦋 (@kyloseok) April 21, 2020
sorry but my king is unproblematic & handsome, log off if you think otherwise 😐 #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/c2HCJPiguw— ana (@anabelacardena7) April 21, 2020
why are we picking at adam driver there’s literally a global pandemic but ok #adamdriverisoverparty pic.twitter.com/fvDjxVFSAb— cameron 🐕🎵 (@lazysquidward04) April 21, 2020