An actress is recovering after suffering major corneal damage after wearing contact lenses for an event in Delhi, India. Jasmine Bhasin, an Indian television star best known for Bigg Boss 14, revealed she couldn't see properly after wearing the lenses and the pain continued to escalate.

"I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse," she said. "I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

"I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes," she continued. "It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days."

Thankfully, she dropped an update for her fans and confirmed that she was recovering, revealing some details on what led to her condition. "Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone," she wrote. "Thank you for bringing this smile back on my face."

As for what caused the damage, Dr. Chinmay Devan Sanghavi notes that trouble with the contacts and an infection seemed to grow with the damage. "Even your cornea needs oxygen. However, when you wear lenses for a longer time or even while sleeping, there is a reduced oxygen supply. This leads to a higher chance of corneal damage," he says. "Having dry eyes can also cause corneal irritation and scratch the cornea's surface, making one prone to infections."

Bhasin also shared an update earlier in August to put people to rest over fears their contacts could do the same. "Guys I have been using lenses for 20 years and this is the first time an accident happened with me," she wrote alongside of a video of her meeting with her doctor.