

An upsetting attack on an actress recently took place outside a theatre in Faisalabad, Pakistan. According to reports from The Express Tribune and The Nation, multiple gunman went after Faiza Saleem, a stage actress/dancer who performs under the name Soha Ali, on Oct. 15. The actress suffered a leg wound as a result of the attack.

Police arrested three men for the crime, though it is unclear who played what role in the attack. Media reports identified two of the men as Amir “De-great” and Bao Anjum. The third male’s name was not released.

Per The Express Tribune, Amir was known to Saleem in some capacity. She alleged the suspect “had previously harassed her and attempted to force her into a sexual relationship.” In the attack, one of the suspects allegedly told Saleem “You made a mistake by not obeying me.”

Saleem was treated at a nearby hospital for her injury. Local police are investigating incident.

This case brings to mind a similar attack on another actress, Feroza Ali, back in August. She, too, was attacked by gunman while leaving a venue after a performance.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.