The stage and movie actress is physically OK after the scary situation.

Actress Feroza Ali barely escaped a dangerous situation on Aug. 19 when gunmen targeted her and a colleague. 24NewsHD TV reports that the actress finished a performance in the Sabzazar area of Lahore, Pakistan, exited the venue and headed to a nearby car, which is where the shooting occurred. Choreographer Tauseef Shah accompanied her.

Two gunmen on motorcycles — who have yet to be identified — drove up to the car and began firing on the pair. Ali was miraculously unscathed; a bullet is believed to have at least grazed Shah's arm. The two shooters fled the scene and have not been caught.

Police were contacted, and Shah was soon treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore. SAMAA reports that his condition has stabilized.

A police investigation is underway. Authorities have been reviewing security footage from the area around the theater in hopes of identifying the shooters. Current motives being investigated include robbery or a grudge against the either Ali or Shah. However, the pair told authorities they had no idea who the attackers could be.

No further updates on the shooting have been released.