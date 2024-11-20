Lisandra Silva is opening up about her experience with Ozempic. In a Nov. 1 Instagram post, the Cuban actress and influencer, 37, revealed that she felt like she “was dying” and was hospitalized after taking the popular weight-loss drug, one of the brand names for semaglutide, also known as Wegovy.

“How low did Ozempic go?” Silva wrote in the post. “Do you know who recommended it to me: A doctor, and I tell you I put it on once to try it, because they talked about it so much and I ended up in the hospital.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Silva, who shares son Noah and daughter Leiah with ex Raúl Peralta, didn’t share many details about her hospitalization, she explained that her sugar dropped so much that I had to call the children’s daddy when I felt like I was passing out & my kids were asleep next to me. While Silva was thankful that “nothing happened,” she said she “felt like I was dying and ended up at the clinic in a wheelchair.”

Ozempic, one of the brand names for semaglutide, is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. Recently, it has become a popular weight-loss drug, as it works in the brain to reduce hunger. However, side effects can include nausea, constipation, and diarrhea. Per CNN, the drug also has half-life of about a week, meaning it takes about one week for half of the medication to leave the body. If doses are not properly spaced, it can result in an Ozempic overdose, symptoms of which may include signs of low blood sugar, or hypoglycemi, feeling lightheaded or dizzy, chills, sweating, headache, and weakness, among others.

Following her Ozempic-related hospitalization, Silva said she has turned to other weight loss methods. She said she is now focusing on exercise to lose weight and is also following the Ayurvedic diet, which prioritizes whole foods and mindful eating seasonal changes.

“My OZEMPIC IS: Ayurveda Diet, Meditation, Exercise in Nature! Discipline, Determination, Mental Toughness, and Clear Goals! Health of the mind, body and heart!” she said. “Please listen to my advice! There is nothing like a healthy lifestyle! DON’T MAKE IT UP!”

Silva’s candid post about her Ozempic experience sparked a wave of support. Replying in the comments, one person wrote, “Love how you take care of your body,” with somebody else writing, “The best way to have good and most of all lasting results, consistency and awareness both in diet and exercise!!!”