Lizzo Responds to Ozempic Allegations After Weight Loss Transformation

While much of Hollywood has taken to the Ozempic trend to aid in their weight loss journey, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo says that's not her story. She's been chronicling her fitness transformation via social media by sharing workout videos, food tips, and more. She's dropped weight and has received praise, while others question whether she did it the natural way. Now, she's addressing the chatter.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she wrote on an Instagram video where she puts her head in her hand and sighs. The flue player also shared a screenshot of a follower commenting on one of her posts, "Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke." She snapped back, "whyyyy do u follow me?"

She also shared clips chronicling her weight loss with audio of Nicki Minaj saying, "The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane." Lizzo captioned the post, "FINE BOTH WAYS." In another, Lizzo shared a video showing a workout, where she commented, "NOT SKINNY IM FHICK," which is a term that's a mashup for fat and thick.

Lizzo has come under fire for much of her career regarding her stance on body positivity. Regardless of her being of a size that's not normalized in society, she had no trouble showcasing her body, whether people liked it or not.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Lizzo spoke of being an example of what true body positivity looks like. "I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point," she said. "It's easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body." She said the word became too common.

"Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative," she explained. "What I don't like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren't separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club." In sum? Now that the phrase is a sexy one—thanks, in large part, to Lizzo's efforts—it's no longer as honest or inclusive as its origins.