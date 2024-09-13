Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Reveals Ozempic Overdose

The Ozempic craze is ongoing, with everyday people now having almost instant access to the weightloss drug. But there's still a lot unknown about the long term effects of the medication. And some fear the results can be dangerous. Now, Kate Moss' sister Lottie is cautioning people against Ozempic, revealing a near-death experience.

Lottie, 26, says she took the drug for two weeks "a few months ago," noting that she was unhappy with her weight at the time. "I had a friend, and she could get it for me," Lottie explained during an episode of her Dream On with Lottie Moss podcast. "It was kind of below board... It was from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office, and he prescribes it for you, he takes your blood pressure and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic."

The model says that Ozempic was "not really meant for weight loss of people that aren't of a very large size." It was originally created for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

"When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was actually meant for people who are [220 pounds] and over, and I'm in the [110] range," Lottie said. "So, it's these small things that I wish I'd known before taking it."

The drug caused major damage. "When I tell you it was the worst decision I ever made, so if this is a warning to anyone: Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it," she said. "I would rather die any day than take that again. It made me feel so nauseous."

Due to constant vomiting, she lost 20 pounds quickly. "I think I started at about [132 pounds], and I went down to [125 pounds] with the first dose, then I went down to like [119 pounds]. It was crazy. I think my lowest was [116 pounds]. In terms of a few weeks, that's not a healthy weight loss, and that's not a healthy drop."

She ended up being hospitalized. The day she went to the emergency room, she says she had seizure due to dehydration.