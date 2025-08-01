Actress From Classic CBS Sitcom Dies of Lung Cancer: Marlene Warfield Was 83

Marlene Warfield, the actress best known for her roles on the beloved CBS sitcom Maude and opposite James Earl Jones in The Great White Hope, has died. She was 83.

Warfield died on April 6 of lung cancer at a hospital in Los Angeles, her sister, Chequita Warfield, told The Hollywood Reporter on July 26.

Warfield made her debut at the end of Season 5 of Maude, recurring as the third housekeeper of Bea Arthur’s titular character, Victoria Butterfield. She would go on to appear throughout the sixth and final season of the series from 1977 to 1978.

James Earl Jones and Marlene Warfield in the 1970 movie ‘The Great White Hope’. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

The New York-born actress is also known for originating the role of Clara in The Great White Hope on Broadway in October 1968, a performance for which she was awarded Theatre World and Clarence Derwent prizes. She, Jones and Jane Alexander then reprised their roles in the 1970 film adaptation directed by Martin Ritt.

Marelene Warfield was born on June 19, 1941, in Queens before going on to grow up in Brooklyn as the middle child of parents Ruth and Sidney’s three kids. Warfield excelled in performing from a young age and attended the High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan before studying opera at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and acting at the American Institute of Theater and TV Arts.

In 1962, Warfield replaced Thelma Oliver in The Blacks and had roles in A Matter of Life and Death, Elektra, Volpone, Who’s Got His Own and The Taming of the Shrew before being cast in The Great White Hope.

Portrait of actress Marlene Warfield jumping for joy as she arrives at London Airport on June 23rd 1968. (Photo by Jim Gray/Keystone/Getty Images)

Following her success on the big screen, Warfield went on to play Laureen Hobbs in 1976’s Best Picture nominee Network before joining the cast of Maude the following year.

Warfield’s other TV credits include The Nurses, The Defenders, For the People, Wide Wide World, The Name of the Game, Lou Grant, The Jeffersons, Little House on the Prairie, Hill Street Blues, Cagney & Lacey, In the House, ER, The West Wing, The Shield, Law & Order and Cold Case. She also appeared in the films Joe, Across 110th Street, and Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling.

Warfield was married to William Horsey from 1967 until his death in 1993.

Warfield is survived by her sister, Chequita; her son, Keith; her grandson, Demetrius; and her cousin, Vivian.