Actor Michael Wright Has Died

Michael Wright, the actor best known for The Five Heartbeats, V and Oz, has died. He was 70.

Wright died Wednesday at UCI Medical Center in California with his wife, Susan Wright, and their children by his side, his wife told NBC News.

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According to his family, Wright died peacefully following complications from Marchiafava-Bignami disease, a rare degenerative neurological condition he was diagnosed with in 2015. He also experienced complications from heart failure.

Susan Wright announced her husband’s death Friday in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, remembering him as an actor whose work reached audiences across film and television.

“It is with profound sadness and an unimaginable heaviness in my heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Michael Wright,” she wrote.

She described Wright as a husband, father, grandfather, friend and “extraordinary artist whose work touched generations.”

Wright’s career gained momentum during the 1980s. He played resistance fighter Elias Taylor in the science fiction television series V, which aired from 1984 to 1985. The role helped establish him as a recognizable television actor.

He later appeared in HBO’s prison drama Oz, playing inmate Omar White. The series ran from 1997 to 2003 and featured Wright during its early-2000s run.

Wright’s most widely remembered performance came in 1991, when he portrayed Eddie King Jr. in The Five Heartbeats. The musical drama, directed by Robert Townsend, followed a fictional R&B group as its members pursued success while confronting personal and professional struggles.

His other credits included the films The Wanderers, The Principal, and Streamers, along with numerous television appearances, according to IMDb.

In her statement, Susan Wright asked the public to respect the family’s privacy while mourning.

“We respectfully ask the public, members of the media, and those who knew and admired Michael to please allow our family the privacy and grace to grieve during this incredibly difficult time,” she wrote. She also asked people not to share unconfirmed information or speak on behalf of the family.

The family said additional information about Wright’s life and legacy would be shared when they were ready.

“Michael, your work will live forever, but your love will live even longer in the hearts of those who knew you best,” Susan Wright wrote. “Rest peacefully, my love. You will be missed beyond words.”

Wright is survived by his wife and children.