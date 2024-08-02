Actor John Alford Charged for Alleged Sexual Assault of a Child

Actor John Alford, whose real name is John Shannon, starred in shows such as 'Grange Hill' and 'London's Burning.'

Actor John Alford, known for British TV shows such as Grange Hill and London's Burning, has been charged with alleged sexual assault of a child. According to the BBC, the 52-year-old's trial is set to begin in December, at St Albans Crown Court.

The outlet reports that Alford — whose real name is John Shannon — is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child under 16. He is also facing two counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration, relating to a second female.

Charges against Alford emerged following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary's specialist Sexual Offences Investigation Team. The offenses are alleged to have been committed in April 2022.

Alford is said to have denied all charges at a plea hearing in September 2023. His forthcoming trial is expected to last for one week, or seven days. In November, ahead of the December trial, the case will head back to court for a review hearing.