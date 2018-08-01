Actor Isaac Kappy Under Investigation for Alleged Harassment of Seth Green and Wife Clare

Actor Issac Kappy is under police investigation for allegedly harassing and stalking Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant, TMZ reports. The investigation comes days after the Thor actor threatened a shootout with police.

In light of the interesting traffic happening around my house I want to make something CRYSTAL CLEAR: while I am a VERY strong advocate of peaceful disclosure, make no mistake, assets are in place and if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills. — Isaac Kappy (@IsaacKappy) July 25, 2018

Kappy threatened the shootout in a tweet shared last Wednesday, July 25.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In light of the interesting traffic happening around my house I want to make something CRYSTAL CLEAR: while I am a VERY strong advocate of peaceful disclosure, make no mistake, assets are in place and if you kill me or even try, it will rain .50 cals in the Hollywood Hills,” he wrote.

The threat of a .50 caliber bullet shootout, combined with the alleged stalking and harassment of Green and Grant, were enough for the Los Angeles Police Department to open an investigation into the actor.

Kappy reportedly accused Green of pedophilia most recently in a video posted last month.

“I’m f—ing tired of people lying. I have watched these people lie and lie and lie…and they will never f—ing tell the truth. So I’m here to tell the truth,” Kappy said in a video published by TMZ, which you can watch here.

He went on to allege Green of pedophilia as well as reference Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney for years-old tweets about pedophilia. “Seth Green, I’m sorry my man, I never wanted to do this, but you’re a pedophile. James Gunn, 10,000 tweets, bro! Are you f—ing kidding me? What part of you thought to not delete? The world is changing. We are entering into a new era for mankind. It’s gonna be hard for people.”

In letters allegedly sent from Kappy to Clare Green that were published by TMZ, Kappy expresses affection for her and Seth and also alludes to a vague threat.

“First off, I need you guys to know that I love you very much and care about you deeply. Please know that I wouldn’t do anything to harm you,” he began one letter. “You are family to me and that means a lot. I hope you can see that.” He went on to detail that he had “implemented a series of triggering events, should I meet an untimely demise.”

At the end of the note, he wrote, “Now please crumple this up and burn it.”

In another note, he wrote that he missed Grant “and Seth and the gang and hope you are well.” He went on to write that he “feels bad for the many, many people in the world who are in for a rude awakening. The whole thing will be exposed.”

Per his Twitter account, Kappy appears to be on a crusade to take down people he believes are sexually abusing children. He has also, according to his Twitter, tried to reach out to Corey Feldman to take on the subject together. Feldman blocked him on Twitter and did not respond.

Additionally, TMZ reports that Kappy allegedly grabbed Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, by the throat “about a month ago” at a game night party.