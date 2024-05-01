'Shocked and So Deeply Saddened': Actor Brian McCardie Dies 'Suddenly'

Brian McCardie, the Scottish actor best known for his role as crime boss Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty, has died. McCardie passed away "suddenly at home" on Sunday, April 28, according to his sister, fellow actor Sarah McCardie. A cause of death was not disclosed. The actor was 59.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April," Sarah wrote in a statement shared to her X (formerly Twitter) account. "A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts."

McCardie's representation, United Agents, also confirmed his passing in a statement, sharing, "We are shocked and so deeply saddened by the tragic news of Brian McCardie's sudden death. He was an actor of such great talent who we were lucky to represent, and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Born in January 1965, and raised near Glasgow, McCardie grew up in North Lanarkshire, with his interest in acting sparking while at school. He made his screen debut in a 1989 episode of EastEnders, according to his IMDb profile. In the decades that followed, McCardie added numerous credits to his name, but he is best remembered for his appearance in the BBC drama Line of Duty. McCardie appeared on the show three times as crime boss Tommy Hunter, a role that earned him plenty of praise. He also notably starred in British series including Time, Crime, The Tower, and Domina and the miniseries Rebellion.

McCardie's other TV credits include Shameless, Outlander, Rebellion, M.I. High, Fortitude, the Snatch TV series, and The Last Czars. He also had a role in the upcoming Outlander prequel, Blood of My Blood, and most recently appeared in the Agatha Christie drama Murder is Easy. On the big screen, McCardie earned praise for his portrayal of Alasdair MacGregor in Rob Roy (1995) opposite Jessica Lange, Liam Neeson, Brian Cox, and John Hurt. His other film credits include The Damned United (2009), Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997), 200 Cigarettes (1999), and Damaged (2024), among many others.

McCardie's sister said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. She also asked for asked for "privacy at this time."