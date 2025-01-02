‘Ace Ventura’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies: John Capodice Was 83

Veteran actor John Capodice has died, and right before ringing in the new year. Known for his roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and General Hospital, Capodice died at 83 on Dec. 30, according to Deadline. The announcement came from the New Jersey Pizzi Funeral Home, with no cause of death listed. Capodice was a “devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him,” per the funeral home.

Capodice was born on Dec. 25, 1941 and served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 in Korea. His debut role came as a pedestrian in the 1978 comedy film Rush It. That same year, he landed a recurring role in the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope as Lloyd Lord, appearing in six episodes. Credits throughout the ‘80s include Q: The Winged Serpent, Johnny Garage, Private Sessions, The Equalizer, The Children of Times Square, The Ellen Burstyn Show, Another World, Kate & Allie, As the World Turns, and Murphy Brown.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) JOHN CAPODICE;ELLEN DEGENERES

In 1994, Capodice portrayed Aguado in the slapstick comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The film stars Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox, Sean Young, and Tone Loc, among others, and is still a fan-favorite among fans today. Also in 1994, he played Carmine Cerullo on General Hospital for multiple episodes, ending his run in 1995. The character briefly came back in 2024 for his granddaughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s wedding, but he was played by George Russo for three episodes.

Other credits of John Capodice include Law & Order, Seinfeld, Blossom, L.A. Law, Melrose Place, NYPD Blue, Murder, She Wrote, Living Single, Boy Meets World, Mad About You, Ellen, Will & Grace, Cousin Skeeter, Angel, The West Wing, Everybody Hates Chris, CSI, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Frank and Ava. His final role was a voice role in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

According to the Pizzi Funeral Home, Capodice was a “proud member of the Blauvelt Sons of Italy Rockland Lodge 2176.” The actor is survived by his wife Jane, two children, and four grandchildren. Those wishing to pay their respects to him can donate in Capodice’s memory to the Rockland Homes for Heroes. It’s clear that Capodice had quite a long career in Hollywood and made an impact, and he probably would have continued working for years to come.