‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Updates, Cast and Everything We Know About Anne Hathaway’s Return to Genovia

After nearly a quarter-century of anticipation, the royal saga of Genovia is finally preparing for its next chapter. Anne Hathaway‘s October 2024 announcement of her return to the role of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 3 has inspired widespread enthusiasm among devoted followers of the franchise.

The Royal Announcement

Hathaway shared the news in a nostalgic social media reveal. “Miracles happen Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues,” the Academy Award winner proclaimed on Instagram.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the franchise that launched Hathaway’s career in 2001. Speaking to V Magazine in April 2024, Hathaway detailed her deep connection to the series, describing it as “the film that changed my life.” She also shared insights about her early experience on set: “I was so generously invited into that process by Garry Marshall; he valued my take on being a teenage girl and elevated me to such a valued status on set that it never occurred to me on other sets that I didn’t have that same autonomy.”

Production Details

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming is scheduled to commence in 2025, with acclaimed filmmaker Adele Lim taking the directorial helm. Lim, known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, brings both experience and enthusiasm to the project. “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim stated. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The creative team includes Flora Greeson, writer of The High Note, who has crafted the latest screenplay. The project has been in development since 2022, with producer Debra Martin Chase and executive producer Melissa Stack attached. Additionally, Aadrita Mukerji (Supergirl) was initially brought on to pen an early version of the screenplay.

The Cast

The Queen Mother’s Status

The potential return of Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi remains uncertain. The legendary actress has expressed varying views on reprising her role. In a 2020 appearance on The Talk @ Home, Andrews showed initial enthusiasm: “I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again.”

However, by December 2022, her perspective had shifted. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Andrews explained: “I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible. It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

The Royal Love Interest

Chris Pine, who portrayed Lord Nicholas Devereaux in the 2004 sequel, maintains enthusiasm for potentially returning to Genovia. During an October 2024 appearance on the Today Show, Pine playfully directed inquiries to Disney CEO Bob Iger: “I don’t know anything… call Disney! Call Bob Iger!” When pressed about his interest, Pine responded positively: “I think it’s fantastic.”

Earlier in May 2024, Pine had expressed similar enthusiasm to Entertainment Weekly: “Princess Diaries 3, where is it? Have you been reading my diary? I don’t know. I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Supporting Court Members

Several original cast members have voiced their eagerness to return to the franchise:

Sandra Oh (Vice Principal Gupta) responded enthusiastically to the possibility in May 2024: “Yeah, that would be hilarious. Are you kidding? Sure. Yeah.”

Mandy Moore (Lana Thomas) reflected on her character’s potential evolution, telling The Drew Barrymore Show: “I kind of feel like my character was sort of the nemesis to Anne Hathaway’s character in the first film and she was so mean, I feel like maybe there’s no place for her [in a third film]… I would love, love, love to join those ladies again, anytime, but I also understand if there’s no room for my awful character.”.

Heather Matarazzo (Lilly Moscovitz) previously expressed willingness to return, contingent on Hathaway and Andrews’ participation.

Actor Hector Elizondo, who plays Joe, Mia’s confidante and Clarisse’s bodyguard-turned-husband, has also shown an interest in returning to the franchise.

The Film’s Legacy

The Princess Diaries franchise has demonstrated remarkable success both commercially and culturally. The original 2001 film garnered $165 million at the box office, while its 2004 sequel achieved $134 million. More importantly, the series established itself as a defining coming-of-age story for a generation, launching several careers, including Hathaway’s ascent to Hollywood stardom.

The second film concluded with Mia’s coronation after successfully challenging traditional marriage requirements and implementing progressive reforms in the fictional European nation. The finale saw Mia make a rousing speech that convinced parliament to allow her to rule as an unmarried woman, ultimately being crowned queen of Genovia.

The Road to Production

The journey to The Princess Diaries 3 has been lengthy. The late Garry Marshall, who directed the first two installments, had begun developing ideas for a third film before his passing in 2016. During a Larry King Now appearance that year, Marshall revealed: “Well, they talk about it. Disney always likes to announce things, so they tell Garry, ‘Shut up, we’ll announce it.’ [Anne Hathaway] came to my office, she was quite pregnant… she puts her computer on the table, pushes three buttons, there’s Julie Andrews on Skype in Long Island. And we have a meeting.”

In January 2019, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway revealed: “There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Looking Ahead

As production preparations continue, anticipation builds for this new chapter in the Disney series. While an official release date remains unannounced, the combination of Hathaway’s star power, Lim’s fresh directorial perspective, and the franchise’s enduring fandom suggests a promising return to the charming European monarchy whose appeal has endured for decades.