ABC Reality TV Personality Arrested on DWI Charge

Former ABC reality TV personality Melissa Rycroft is facing more legal woes after she was charged with her second DWI just months after pleading to her first.

According to TMZ, the former Bachelor contestant was recently hit with multiple charges, including the DWI, driving with an invalid license with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision causing damage to a vehicle under $200.

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The Southlake Police Department alleged that Rycroft ran into an ambulance and then drove off right before she was pulled over for the DWI. Law enforcement officials stated the ambulance was at a stop sign when the hit-and-run occurred.

Police arrested Rycroft and took her to the Keller Regional Detention Facility, where her bond was set at $7,500 for the DWI charge, $1,000 for the damage charge, and $500 for the invalid license.

The Southlake Police Department also responded to Rycroft’s 2025 DWI incident, stating that responding officers found a “black Cadillac Escalade that had struck a tree.”

“Prior to the crash, witnesses reportedly observed the Escalade driving erratically,” the police department further shared. Officials eventually identified the driver as Rycroft.

Following her arrest, Rycroft was taken to the Tarrant County Jail and charged with DWI.

Following her arrest, Rycroft spoke out about the incident. “Life really sucks right now, and I’m struggling,” she said while responding to a follower asking about the DWI. “But I’m trying to march forward… but thank you for the sweet words in what seems like a world of negativity.”

In August, Rycroft was sentenced to 20 months of probation for her 2025 DWI. She was also ordered to pay approximately $2,000 in fines and court costs, do 36 hours of community service, complete a DWI education, and participate in a substance abuse evaluation.

Rycroft was also not supposed to drink or use drugs while on probation.