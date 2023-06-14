Aaron and Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Arrested in Florida

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of singer Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, was arrested in Florida Saturday. Carter was taken into police custody and booked on one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl after she was allegedly caught stealing arts and crafts goods from a Hobby Lobby store in Hernando County.

Carter was arrested after the store's loss prevention team observed her taking items from the shelves and putting them in her purse, according to the arrest report obtained by TMZ. She walked out of the store without paying for the items. Carter was accused of stealing six items from the Hobby Lobby store valued at just over $55.

Officers, who were alerted to the reported crime by the loss prevention team, escorted Carter into the store's loss prevention office. Once there, they noted that Carter appeared agitated and in a state of panic. According to the report, Carter "grabbed her purse in a panic and tossed a powder blue container under a desk." The container was located by deputies and found to contain 1.3 grams of white powder and 0.8 grams of purple powder. A field test revealed that the purple powder tested positive for fentanyl.

After officially being placed under arrest, Carter reportedly exhibited more alarming behavior. According to the report, Carter threatened to hurt herself and told deputies while en route to the jail, "'m just going to have to kill myself." Authorities decided to place her under suicide watch at the jail.

Carter, the younger sister of Nick and Aaron, was charged with one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl. She currently remains in custody as she has not yet posted bond, as of TMZ's Wednesday morning report.

Carter's arrest comes amid other legal troubles within the Carter family. In April, Carter, Nick, and Aaron's mother, Jane Schneck, was arrested and charged with one count of battery following an altercation with her husband over the volume of their TV that turned physical. Schneck, who had other run-ins with the law in the past, was released from police custody after posting a $100 bond. Meanwhile, Nick is facing a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Melissa Schuman. Nick's attorney, Liane K. Wakayam dubbed the lawsuit a "PR stunt" and said it "won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."