Aaron Carter's Team Reportedly Tried to 'Rehabilitate' Him Before His Death

Aaron Carter's death occurred after a frantic effort to get him help, but "outside influences" reportedly undermined the plan. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Holly Davidson of ICT PR said, "We are glad this case has been settled so we can celebrate Carter's life and send him on his way." The Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed on Tuesday that Carter's cause of death was listed as drowning. In addition, Carter died as a result of taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane, according to the report. In the coroner's report obtained by ET, Carter was submerged underwater and unresponsive in his bathtub after inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam. Davidson told the outlet the singer's team actively tried to get him to seek help amid his substance abuse. "Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge," Davidson said.

In the wake of the release of the coroner's report, Aaron Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, has said she wants a second opinion to determine how the singer died. Martin told TMZ that the results were "not closure. "It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub, which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day," Martin continued. "I don't understand the chain of events, and this report only has us asking more questions." According to Martin, Carter's being discovered partially clothed in the bathtub was also confusing. She told TMZ this might indicate Carter was lucid before his death, suggesting someone else was involved. Investigators also found a small bruise near Carter's left eyebrow and at his septum base, which Martin believes indicates a struggle occurred.

Considering these questions, she told TMZ she is considering hiring a private investigator and medical professional to conduct another autopsy. Martin said neither she nor her son could get closure without a second opinion. Her only concern is the cost, which may be difficult to pay unless Carter's family offers her support. Martin claims to have investigated Carter's death, looking for surveillance footage from his neighbors. However, she hasn't found anything and hopes that police will interview the homeless housekeeper who lived with Carter when he died. On Nov. 5, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. It was reported that Carter's body was cremated following his death and that he died without a will. He was survived by his 1-year-old son, Prince, whom he shared with Martin.