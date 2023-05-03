Aaron and Nick Carter's Mother Jane Arrested

Jane Schneck, the mother of singer Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, was arrested in Florida last week. Schneck was taken into police custody and charged with one count of battery following an altercation with her husband Friday night, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Schneck's arrest stemmed from an altercation with her husband over the volume of their TV that turned physical. According to TMZ's sources, Schneck, who had been drinking with another adult family member, was listening to music at a high volume on the TV. The volume of the music was so loud that her husband was unable to sleep, leading to a confrontation over the remote that soon turned physical when Schneck reportedly grabbed her husband's wrist. Schneck's husband pulled out his phone to record what was taking place and eventually called police, as he "didn't like how Jane touched him."

Aaron, Nick Carter’s Mom Arrested for Battery After Alleged TV Volume Dispute https://t.co/o3NAOGTv83 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2023

Officers who reported to the scene viewed the video and decided to arrest Schneck for battery. Her husband was not injured in the incident and did not want to go to the hospital. According to online records, Schneck was booked on one count of battery early Saturday morning. She was released from police custody later that evening after posting a $100 bond.

This is not Schneck's first battery arrest. Back in 2004, Schneck was arrested and charged with battery following an altercation with her estranged husband's girlfriend, Ginger Elrod. PEOPLE reported at the time that Schneck was arrested on Jan. 13, 2004 after she gained access to her estranged husband's property by breaking the window with a rock and made her way into the couple's bedroom, where she dragged Elrod out of bed by her hair and hit her with a remote control. Elrod decided not to press charges, but did secure a restraining order against Schneck.

Meanwhile, Schneck's son Nick is currently facing legal troubles of his own. Last month, Dream singer Melissa Schuman filed a lawsuit against the singer for sexual assault. Schuman originally brought a criminal complaint against the Backstreet Boys member back in 2017, but the District Attorney's office declined to prosecute at the time. Responding to the recent lawsuit, Nick's attorney, Liane K. Wakayama, told TMZ, "Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 – and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends and his family." She said the response "is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."