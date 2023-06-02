Aaron Carter's Home Sells for Large Sum After Tragic Death in Bathroom

The home where Aaron Carter lived and died is up for grabs. The New York Post reports the "I Want Candy" rapper's Lancaster, California home is going for $850k. Before his death, he attempted to sell the property in 2021 but was unsuccessful. Listing agent Christie M. Limpus of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices told TMZ the bathroom where Carter died is under renovation. The home boasts seven bedrooms, four-bathrooms, is over 4,100 square feet. Carter's body was discovered on Nov. 5 in a bathtub. Despite the renovations, the home is currently having showings, with five potential buyers.

Carter died of a suspected accidental overdose after years of battling with substance and drug abuse. Official toxicology reports are still pending. Days Carter's death, he showed the home on social media. "Selling my 2nd home," Carter, 34, wrote in an October tweet. He purchased the home in 2014. "Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family. This year has been super tough but I've learned so much," he added. "Thanks for the support everyone."

The home is beautiful and includes a pool and spa surrounded by palm trees. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast bar. A fireplace is in the bedroom. There's also a theater room.

Carter was in a multi-year relationship with Melanie Martin. They shared one son, Prince Lyric Carter, who is with his maternal grandmother. His brother is boy band member, Nick Carter. The family lost another sibling, Leslie, in 2012. She too left behind a young child, and died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Leslie was also in the music industry. She signed to DreamWorks Records in 1999. Her album was never released on the label.