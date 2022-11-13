Aaron Carter's Memoir Postponed After Publisher Changes Decision

Ahead of Aaron Carter's death, the "I Want Candy" rapper was planning to publish his memoir. But it appears to now be on hold. E! News reports that the publisher behind the memoir has decided opted not to go forward with the release of the book "out of respect for the Carter family" as they mourn his recent passing. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite Carter's excitement to tell his life story, "with all its beauty and rawness," they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.

"Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time," the statement read in part. "Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him." He added that "public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter's early years," noting, "the more important story is about Mr. Carter's life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing."

The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life was scheduled for release on Nov. 15, just 10 days after Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California, home. A housekeeper found Carter in the bathtub. There are reports that cans of compressed air and prescription drugs were discovered at the home. Carter had a long history of substance abuse, and his fiance reportedly wanted him to re-enter treatment in the days before his death.

Initially, the book was still set to be released and came under scrutiny by actress Hilary Duff for the decision. Carter and Duff dated when they were teenagers. He was her character's first kiss on the Disney sitcom, Lizzie McGuire.