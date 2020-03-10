Aaron Carter Gets New Face Tattoo Dedicated to New Girlfriend Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter is touting his love for his girlfriend of three months, Melanie Martin, in a permanent way. Just months after debuting a face tattoo inspired by Rihanna's 2013 Medusa-inspired cover photo for GQ magazine, the "Sooner or Later" singer is boasting brand new ink, this time paying tribute to his girlfriend.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old singer showed off the newest tattoo added to his collection – Martin's name inked in cursive script above his right eyebrow – on his girlfriend's Instagram Story.

Los Angeles-based colorist Brandon Peach also gave fans a look at the tattoo when taking to Instagram to show off the pop star's new hairdo, writing that he "had so much fun hanging out with this guy and bringing him back his signature bright blonde."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Peach (@bdonnn) on Mar 7, 2020 at 1:10pm PST

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship back in January, the "Hard to Love" singer at the time sharing a video to Instagram of himself and Martin on a road trip. He later took to the social media platform to share a photo of himself and Martin kissing.

"She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I'm not complaining," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Jan 5, 2020 at 12:14am PST

In the months since, the singer hasn't shied away from discussing his romance with Martin or showing off a little PDA. In a lengthy message he penned in February, Carter opened up about their blossoming relationship and his love for his girlfriend.

"Were still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine," he wrote. "Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That's what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life."

"I've never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling [Melanie Martin] you've shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it," he continued. "You all can talk all the s— you want and call me names and slander me. But we all know what it is. I just want to move forward in the best way possible."

He went on to add that he and Martin "have the same goal in life" and that he was "showing her a different side of love that I myself am not accustomed too." Carter concluded by calling Martin "a blessing."