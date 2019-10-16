Aaron Carter Openly Drools Over Courtney Stodden Amid Tumultuous Month

Aaron Carter has mentioned several times how he wants to meet his future Mrs. and it looks like he put out a feeler for Courtney Stodden via Twitter. The “I Want Candy” singer replied to an article with a headline that mentions Stodden wearing a skin-tight, red latex outfit and fans share their thoughts.

One person replied, “Ugh Aaron that girl is trash,” while someone else wrote, “Oh yum? Makes her sounds like a dessert. That’s disgusting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some seemed to be in disagreement with Carter’s comment, one in particular was in favor.

Y’all should date ! — Kaeli Davis (@breadstickqueen) October 14, 2019

One of Carter’s fans offered up a piece of advice writing, “Aaron if you really want to find love with the right girl, I personally would look outside the business. You need a real girl who can appreciate you for who you are and you can trust.”

The singer’s been making headlines lately from his public feud with his brother Nick Carter, to him getting a face tattoo, to then buying a home in Canada. After Nick’s wife Lauren Kitt gave birth to their youngest child, Carter took to Twitter to wish them the best, however, still relayed his concern with the pair.

“I WISH THEM THE BEST AND TO BE LEFT IN PEACE ANGEL, NICK COREY, MAYBE WE CAN HAVE A discussion IN A FEW YEARS I NEED SOME TIME. WHAT THE THREE OF YOU HAVE DONE USING THE COURTS AGAINST ME IS NOT FAIR. WHITE FLAG WAVED!!!!”

Nick originally took to social media to make fans aware of his brother’s behavior and the actions he and his wife were going to take against the 31-year old, posting, “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” admitting that he filed a restraining order.

He added, “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

As a result from all the family drama, Carter recently told fans via Twitter that he bought a home in Halifax, Nova Scotia to get away from the U.S. and President Donald Trump. He shared a photo on Instagram of him posing in front of the 9,000 square foot home revealing that he plans on making that his permanent spot.