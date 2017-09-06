Cops Visit Aaron Carter Three Times in 24 Hours Over Gun Concerns

Aaron Carter was visited by police three times over gun and medical concerns during the 24-hour period surrounding his Tuesday car accident.

Carter totaled his BMW and reportedly broke his nose in the crash and told fans he was a bit banged up but was OK. However, those around him are painting a different story of the day through their communications with police.

At 11:47 a.m. on Tuesday, St. Petersburg, Florida, police received a concerned call saying Carter had been trying to buy a gun during the last few weeks, TMZ reports. When police went to Carter’s home, no one was home.

At 2:12 p.m., police received another concerned call stemming from Carter’s car crash. The caller claimed the singer needed a psychiatric evaluation due to refusal to receive a medical attention after the wreck. Police investigated and said he was fine, minus the aforementioned broken nose.

Authorities then received yet another troubling call to Carter’s residence on Wednesday morning. At 4:18 AM, the concerned individual said the singer was making threats to family and other parties.

Police responded to that call, but someone shut the lights off and closed the blinds when they knocked on the door.

Carter or his representatives haven’t formally responded to the police visits, but he did tell fans Tuesday night that he was “just laying low” and “sorry if (he) scared anyone.”

“I just want to let everyone know I’m doing ok,” he tweeted. “I’m just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I’m ok.”

I just want to let everyone know I’m doing ok. I’m just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I’m ok. 👌🏼 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord