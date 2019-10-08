Aaron Carter Deletes Twitter Apology to His Family: ‘I Lashed Out’

Aaron Carter may be considering making amends with his family amid their ongoing family feud. In a since-deleted tweet he shared on Thursday, Oct. 3, the “Sooner Or Later” singer apologized for recent remarks and allegations he has made against his brother, Nick Carter, stating that he “lashed out.” Shortly after, however, Carter took the apology back when he deleted the tweet.

“I’ve been very hurt by the fact that my big brother has not made an effort to be part of my life for a long time. So therefore, I lashed out and said some hurtful things I did not mean to say,” Carter wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I love my brother. I love my family, and all I want is peace and love for everybody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The since-deleted tweet, posted just one day after Nick and his wife welcomed their second child, came amid the singer’s ongoing drama with his family after his brother, Nick, and his twin sister, Angel Carter, filed restraining orders against him alleging that their brother had threatened them. In court documents, both Nick and Angel sited an August FaceTime call in which they alleged Carter confessed to having thoughts of “killing babies” and thoughts of “killing Lauren Kitt,” his brother’s wife.

In her own filing, Angel also alleged that her twin brother had confessed to torturing a turtle by lighting it on fire when he was just a child, stating that he felt “no emotion” over the killing.” She also claimed that during a September phone call her brother told her that he had “people that would come and harm you.”

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick wrote on social media at the time. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

A judge later granted restraining orders to both Nick and Angel requiring that Carter remain at least 100 yards from them and their families.

The temporary orders only further fueled the feud, however, with Carter soon accusing his late sister Leslie of sexual abuse, which prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to launch an investigation. Carter also accused Nick of abuse and said that the restraining orders were “malicious” in intent.

Although the drama has sparked concern for the singer’s mental health, Carter has claimed on multiple occasions that he is doing well. He recently revealed that he is moving to Canada, stating that he is “leaving all that bulls— behind in America.”