Aaron Carter Involved in a Car Accident

Aaron Carter worried fans after he revealed he was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday.

I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I’ve ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today 😰 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

The singer took to Twitter to tell fans what happened. Spefics weren’t given, but Carter apparently totalled his BMW in the accident, which took place near his St. Petersburg, Florida, home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4,” he told fans. “I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I’ve ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today”

He then told his followers that he’s sore and possibly had a broken nose. All of his airbags were apparently deployed during the accident.

“To be honest, this s— hurts,” he wrote. “My arms hurt. My legs hurt. All my airbags went off. I broke my nose. This is f—ed up.

TBH this shit hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is fucked up — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

However, Carter’s injuries may not have been as dire as he thought. His representative told ET that the singer was “fine” and no one was injured in the accident.

“Fortunately no one was injured. Aaron is fine and resting at home,” the rep said.

Carter then told his followers that he was grateful for the support and just glad the accident wasn’t worse.

“Thank you for all the support and love,” he wrote. “Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were OK.”

Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I’m just happy both of us were ok. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 5, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord