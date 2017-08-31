Aaron Carter Involves Police After Being Harassed, Threatened

Aaron Carter has been making headlines recently after revealing he was bisexual and announcing his breakup with ex Madison Parker, but the 29-year-old is now in the news again for a slightly more dangerous reason.

TMZ reports that the singer called the police early Wednesday at his Florida home to report harassment after receiving a barrage of phone calls and hateful text messages. When police arrived, Carter also discussed an attempted burglary that occurred when he was out of town.

Cops reportedly discovered signs of the attempt surrounding the singer’s back door.

Police are investigating the harassment and attempted burglary.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Carter was “relieved” he split with Parker.

“Madison was not a good influence on Aaron, and Aaron is better off without her,” the source said. “He’s able to live an authentic life for the first time. He’s finally free and doesn’t have the anxiety he was having.”

“Madison really was not supportive of Aaron’s sexuality and didn’t understand it,” the insider added.

Carter shared that he is bisexual in a note shared to social media on Aug. 5.

“When I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he wrote. “There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-year-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @aaroncarter, Getty / Cindy Ord