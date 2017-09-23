Aaron Carter Breaks His Silence After Entering Rehab Facility

Aaron Carter is speaking out just hours after news broke he entered a rehab facility.

The singer took to Twitter Friday night to address his fans about the situation.

“My loved ones, I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself. I would also like to announce that I am releasing a gift to you on Oct. 27. In time for Halloween, a new version of ‘I Want Candy.’ 4 weeks later, I will be releasing my first single from my new album, LOVE,” he wrote.

“I’ll see you soon looking amazing and ready to play all my new songs LIVE. Most importantly, my stressors haven’t subsided with family and this year has been crazy and I need some time off from all of it.”

Carter’s rep Steve Honig revealed to E! News that the 29-year-old had entered a treatment facility on Friday.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Honig’s statement read. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

On Thursday, authorities were called to Carter’s Florida home for a wellness check. A spokesperson with the St. Petersburg Police Department told E! News that no one was in “need of assistance” and “everything was fine.”

Carter dealt with a few recent struggles over the summer. The former child star was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession in July.

Soon after, he revealed he is bisexual on Twitter and the following day news broke that he and his girlfriend, Madison Park, broke up.

Then, the singer was involved in a “terrible” accident where he totaled his car.

In early September, an anonymous caller reported a suicide threat coming from Carter. He reportedly told a friend he was going to kill himself.

