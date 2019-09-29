Aaron Carter Is Admittedly Living His ‘Best Life’ in New Video After Debuting Massive Face Tattoo

The drama that’s surrounded Aaron Carter these past few weeks has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The latest turn in Carter’s crazy stretch of events is a video he shared on Instagram in which he actually seems to be doing well.

Carer posted a video that saw him riding around on an ATV. “Living my best life sweetie,” Carter’s caption read.

In the video, Carter’s new face tattoo is on full display. He first showcased the new ink earlier this weekend. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why he got the tattoo and it’s not necessarily known what the design is, either. However, his followers seem to like the look. Of course, there are others who just think this is another step in the right direction in what’s been a whirlwind spiral as of late.

The drama has seen quite the headlines. At one point, Carter went on a rant explaining how he has yet to see his nephew and the son of Backstreet Boys member, Nick Carter. The sibling rivalry took another turn for the worse when Nick filed for a restraining order on his brother, accusing him of threatening to kill his pregnant wife.

“I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Carter said in a statement to TMZ.

“I don’t want to speak about my family and it’s just not something that I want to mention at this point. I’ve done all that I can do,” he said after. “My brother got a restraining order against me a month-and-a-half after he found out that I supposedly ‘wanted to kill him.’ It’s like, why would you wait that long, though, if that’s actually how he truly felt. He waited a month-and-a-half to do that when he felt like that. You would probably do that sooner if you were smarter and that was actually legitimately the case.”