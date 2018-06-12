911 Call Reveals CPR Was Performed on Bode Miller’s Daughter Before Authorities Arrived

The 911 call reporting Bode Miller's daughter drowning has been released, revealing that someone on the scene attempted CPR.

Miller's 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier, passed away on Sunday after falling into a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, California. The 9-1-1 call reporting the incident, obtained by TMZ, was reportedly made by a neighbor. Just moments after Emeline was pulled from the water, a woman called the Orange County Fire Department.

After understanding the situation, the operator asked the caller if Emeline was breathing. She responded that someone was already performing CPR on the child. In the beginning, there was even an optimistic moment where the person doing CPR said that he could feel a "small pulse."

The call also revealed the severity of Emeline's condition. The operator asked how long Emeline had been under the water, and someone on the other end responded "a couple of minutes." However, the caller was hesitant to confirm this, saying that she did not know for sure.

The call was five minutes long. In the course of it, Emeline is turned onto her side in the hopes of draining the water out of her lungs. The clip reportedly includes commotion in the background, while the caller continually yells "come on, baby girl!" at the unconscious toddler.

The woman hung up only when the fire department arrived. They brought Emeline to an area hospital, but ultimately, she passed away.

The incident reportedly took place at a neighbor's house. Miller and his wife, Morgan, were there for a party, though it is unclear whether their three older children were with them. The Olympic skiier has been inundated with condolences and prayers on social media. On Monday afternoon, he posted a thanks to his fans.

"Thank you for all the love and support to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time," he wrote. Miller is very open about fatherhood on social media. In her 19 months, he posted about Emeline constantly, and revelled in his time with her. In an earlier post made on Sunday, he tried to make sense of the sudden loss.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," Miller wrote. "Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."