‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Reveals 25-Pound Weight Loss

9-1-1: Nashville star Hunter McVey is opening up about how his 25-pound weight loss has been “changing” his personal life.

While promoting his business, Bring Your Nutrition, the actor spoke to Us Weekly about his weight loss journey.

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“It’s been a very interesting and changing relationship with health and how I view my body over the years,” he explained.

McVey further recalled feeling “always insecure” about his body as a child.

“Being heavier and bigger than everybody else, I always hated what I saw in the mirror,” the actor shared. “I was always self-confident and never liked the way I looked. Even when I would get skinnier or in shape or lose weight, I would be critiquing myself on, ‘Oh, I need to be skinnier around the waist,’ or whatnot. It’s not something that a lot of men talk about”

McVey also said that he’s heard other men struggle with similar issues. “I’ve talked to a lot of men over the years as well that are in the gym that look good and the funny thing is, the more and more you’re in the gym or in tune with your physique or your fitness, a lot of times the body dysmorphia continues to increase. Because then you’re being more picky and more picky.”

The actor then said he weighed 225 pounds before he started filming 9-1-1: Nashville. However, he noted that his weight was “mostly solid muscle.”

“Because of how busy the 9-1-1 season was, I wasn’t able to eat as much, and instead of training six days a week, I could maybe train two. I went down to about 200 pounds,” he continued. “I lost about 25 pounds of muscle all over. If you were to tell me that two years ago, I probably would have freaked out, because I tied a lot more of my value and my self-worth to how I looked on the outside.”

McVey also said he’s able to let himself know that he’s valuable even without the 25 pounds of muscle. “I still need to and like to stay in shape — obviously, not only for the camera, but for my peace of mind. The gym and fitness does a lot for my mental health, but I don’t tie my self-worth, my identity and my confidence to how big or muscular or ripped I am, because if you compare yourself to others — especially in the age of social media — it’s a losing battle.”

He added that his own health and wellness experience inspires his career. “[It is] what I attribute some of my successes, discipline and good skills that have transferred to other areas of my life since I was 12. It was the first time I lost 40 pounds and started counting calories, macronutrients and going to the gym and working out. I had bounced up and down multiple times throughout my youth and through college. Then, after school, when I started doing social media and showing people how I’d lost weight, how I put on muscle, the transparency between hormones, peptides, and coaching people on how to improve their lives and some of the things that improved my [life], I wanted to create a business that provided value for people and helped people. That was one of my biggest goals. Because you can only post shirtless for so long on Instagram.”