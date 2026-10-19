’80s Movie and TV Star Rushed to Hospital

Marc Singer, star actor from the 1982 fantasy movie, The Beastmaster, was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

TMZ reported that Singer was taken from his Los Angeles-area home via ambulance to a nearby hospital on Saturday afternoon. The actor was reportedly in pain, prompting the hospital visit.

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It’s not immediately clear if anything caused Singer’s pain or where the pain occurred.

TMZ, per its sources, later added that Singer, 78, was kept overnight and that everything checked out and he was expected to be released the following day.

In addition to starring in The Beastmaster as Dar, Singer reprised the role for a sequel, Beastmaster 2. The films are considered cult-classic in the fantasy community. And though playing Dar was certainly Singer’s breakout role, he was no stranger to being in front of the camera prior being cast.

In the early 1970’s, Singer made appearances in several popular TV shows such as Columbo, Planet of the Apes, and Hawaii Five-O. His TV credits include more than 50 appearances on the small screen, for a career that has spanned five decades. His most recent appearance was this fall in the Paramount+ series, The Varnell Hill Show. Other tv roles include The Twilight Zone, Murder, She Wrote, The Young and the Restless, Arrow, and more.

Singer’s movie roles have also spanned five decades. Eagle Eye, Dragonquest, and Agent Recon are among the films he’s been cast in. His total film credits include more than 30 roles.

Prior to moving to Texas as a child, Singer was born in Vancouver. He currently resides near Los Angeles.