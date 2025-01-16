’80s Comedian Dies of Chest Infection and Sepsis: Duncan Norvelle Was 66

Comedian Duncan Norvelle, known for his catchphrase “chase me,” has died. The entertainer passed away on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12 at the age of 66, his partner, Lynn Trevallion, and his three children, Yasmin, Jack and Sophie, confirmed. The Shropshire Star reported Norvelle passed away in the hospital after suffering from a chest infection and sepsis. He had been admitted to the hospital two weeks prior to his passing, according to reports, and had previously suffered a stroke in 2012.

“It’s with great sadness myself and Duncan’s children have to announce the passing of Duncan Norvelle this morning at 8.15am,” a message shared to Norvelle’s Facebook page by his family read. “Duncan passed peacefully with myself and daughter Yasmin. Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed.”

Norvelle rose to fame in the ‘80s through his television appearances. After winning £20 in a talent show while on holiday in Bournemouth as a teen, according to The Sun, Norvelle decided to pursue his comedy career. He went on to perform standup shows in venues including the London Palladium, according to The Guardian, and also enjoyed a TV career, rising to fame on the ITV variety show Saturday Royal in the early ‘80s. In 1985, he hosted the pilot episode for It’s a Hoot!, a dating show that later became Blind Date presented by Cilla Black. In 1991, he appeared on the ITV comedy panel game show Through the Keyhole, and in 2011, he appeared in Celebrity Come Dine With Me with Sean Hughes, Gina Yashere and Paul Tonkinson. He also appeared on shows TV such as Wogan, The Bob Monkhouse Show, and The Keith Harris Show.

His partner Lynn remembered Norvelle as “a gentle comedian,” telling the PA, “His type of comedy doesn’t happen anymore, he’s probably the last of the legends of true variety comedy, so many have passed now.”

“He was a gentle comedian, never swore on stage, he was a clean act. Sir Ken Dodd loved Duncan, because he said he was like him, ‘a good, clean act’, and he invited Duncan on his 80th birthday to be the entertainment for him,” she added.

His management added that Norvelle “was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who loved showbusiness. We managed Duncan and re-released his album Music From My Life, but more than anything he became a good friend and will be truly missed in the entertainment world.”

Norvelle is survived by his partner Linda and his three children – Jack, 15, Sophie, 44, and Yasmin, 35.