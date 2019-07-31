73-Year-Old ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith Steps out in Beverly Hills and Looks Stunning

Original Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith cut a stunning figure on Tuesday as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, California. Smith has kept a low profile in the last few years, yet she was instantly recognizable this week, even at the age of 73. Fans were floored by the actress’ nonchalant look.

Smith was photographed by passersby on the street in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. In pictures published by The Daily Mail, she can be seen in black jeans, black high heels and a casual white top. Over it, she wears a white blazer frayed just so at the edges.

Smith’s hair looked as voluminous on Tuesday as it did in her early days on TV, and she had all the confidence she is known for. The actress had a meal at Madeo Restaurant before heading out on her own.

Smith is perhaps best known as one of the leads of the original Charlie’s Angels. The series ran from 1976 to 1981, and Smith played Kelly Garrett in 110 episodes. As the franchise took off in different adaptations, she has remained close, even appearing in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Smith has not graced the screen herself since 2015, enjoying some well-deserved time off. However, she has not left the public eye entirely. Just last month she spoke with reporters from PEOPLE about her late co-star Farrah Fawcett, who passed away due to breast cancer a decade ago. Smith recalled her last meeting with Fawcett, saying that she was “relentless in her fight.”

“She was in pain and couldn’t stay still,” she remembered. “I was rubbing her feet, trying to make her feel better. And that relaxed her. We must have talked for three hours about our lives, about our children, about growing up in Texas. The time I spent with Farrah at the end was the best because we appreciated the friendship.”

Smith also praised her friend for her bravery and generosity in documenting her cancer battle on camera. Fawcett took fans into the sad reality of cancer treatment, even shaving her iconic hair in Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors. To Smith, this was one of the greatest things she ever gave back to the world.

“Who would have dreamed that this girl who was known for the smile and the hair and the glamour would open up the depths of her soul to share with the world?” she remarked.

So far, Smith has not been confirmed for any participation in the latest Charlie’s Angels adaptation, due out this November.