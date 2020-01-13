2020 Oscar Nominations: Lupita Nyong’o Fans Furious After Actress Is Snubbed for ‘Us’

Fans of Lupita Nyong’o are devastated that the actress’ performance in Jordan Peele’s Us was not recognized in the 2020 Oscar nominations. Nyong’o, who played both Adelaide Wilson and her doppelganger Red in the critically-acclaimed horror film, was hoped to have snagged a nomination for Best Actress for her dual performances, but was shut out in the category, it was revealed Monday morning.

Nominated for Best Actress instead were Renée Zellweger in Judy, Charlize Theron in Bombshell, Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women and Cynthia Erivo in Harriet.

Fans of Us and of Nyong’o quickly made their way to Twitter with their opinions on the snub.

Just last month, Nyong’o opened up to Deadline about playing both the protagonist and antagonist in the film, admitting, “It was very, very, very challenging, because in this film I had to hold down both sides of the argument, and I had to be both the offender and the offended.”

“So it was about understanding the emotional landscape of each character, but it was also about having a very strict discipline [for myself] in terms of playing them, both physically and mentally — creating myself a road map,” she continued.

The most difficult part of filming Us, she continued, is “sustaining the fear.”

“You know,” she said, “fear is not an emotion that we’re supposed to experience all day long, and yet a lot of this film is about that — that heightened feeling that anything could happen.”

