10 Funniest Celebrity April Fool’s Day Pranks of All-Time

Sunday is both Easter and April Fool’s Day, so celebrities have two reasons to celebrate.

In the past, that has not always been the case so celebrities had all the time to devote to pranking their friends and fans. In fact, this is the first time in over 60 years that the two holidays fell on the same day.

The last time Easter fell on April 1 was 1956. Since 1900, it has only happened three other times and will not happen again until 2029, notes AL.com.

April Fool’s Day dates back to the 1700s, and has only gained more popularity on the web. Companies prank customers with light-hearted jokes, while friends like to give each other a shock. Internet giants like Google even create special features just for the day.

No one pulls off pranks like celebrities. Here is a look at 10 of the best jokes they have pulled on each other.

Rihanna Pranks a Sleeping Jimmy Kimmel

On April Fool’s Day 2015, R&B star Rihanna creeped into Jimmy Kimmel’s home just after 1 a.m. She snuck into his bedroom, threw money at him and started singing “Bith Better Have My Money” with her backup dancers joining in. She jumped on the bed, threw a pillow at him and completely surprised him.

“I want my money, Jimmy!” Rihanna joked as she left the room.

Drake Gets Punk’d

In 2012, Drake was the subject of an MTV Punk’d prank. He was convinced that secret government agents picked up him to take him to meet the Vice President. Once they arrived in a parking garage, Ashton Kutcher’s team staged a bizarre accident, which freaked out Drake. The singer was convinced he experienced an earthquake. The scene went even crazier when a pregnant woman tried to get into the car.

Adele Impersonating an Adele Impersonator

In this clip from 2015, Adele passed herself off as an Adele impersonator. She performed for a group of other Adele impersonators who did not realize they were watching the real Adele until she started singing. In the end, they all got a moment they would never forget. The video has been seen over 65 million times.

Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Taylor Swift

In this 2010 clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host almost gives Taylor Swift a heart attack by suddenly jumping out at her in a dressing room. Even Swift will scream when you scare her. It sounds like the perfect subject for a song.

Demi Lovato as a Lyft Driver

Lyft recently did an ad campaign where a celebrity picked up a customer, but in disguise. In this video, singer Demi Lovado surprises several Denver passengers who do not realize their driver is really the singer until later. Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and retired basketball star Shaquille O’Neal also starred in Lyft ads to surprise passengers.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Never-Ending Feud With Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel’s feud with Matt Damon has no end in sight. The celebrities have matched wits over the years, but the 2018 Oscars surprisingly did not include a gag with the two. The most recent chapter of the feud happened in October, when Damon crashed Chris Hemsworth’s interview. Damon also made a very brief appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

Gigi Hadid’s Pixie Cut

Considering that supermodels often change their looks from month to month and even from photoshoot to photoshoot, it did not come as a surprise to see Gigi Hadid get a pixie cut. However, the photo turned out to be a prank. She just took a selfie from a particular angle that made it look like she got most of her hair chopped off.

Justin Bieber Prank Calls a Fan

DeGeneres has done countless celebrity pranks over the years. In this 2015 clip, Justin Bieber takes the lead by prank calling a fan. The singer said one of his favorite hobbies is prank calling people with his friends.

Simon Pegg’s ‘Ghost Incident’

In a 2012 interview with Conan O’Brien, Simon Pegg talked about the “ghost incident.” When he tweeted about the attic for his door suddenly opening, people were convinced he had a ghost up there. One day, he told them he was going up to check it out… and did not tweet for the next three days, leaving his fans hanging! Pegg enlisted actor Nick Frost, his sister and a Greek friend to help out.

Dennis Quaid at Starbucks

In this classic Ellen clip from 2008, the host has Dennis Quaid say everything she tells him through an earpiece during a visit to the Starbucks on the Warner Bros. lot. DeGeneres has Quaid randomly yell “Day-oh!” while ordering and the result is a riot.