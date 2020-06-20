D.L. Hughley Hospitalized But 'Feeling Better' Following Onstage Collapse

On Friday night, D.L. Hughley appeared to pass out during a stand-up set that he was holding at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville. Following this incident, a representative for Hughley talked to Variety about the comedian's well-being. In their update, they noted that Hughley is indeed "feeling better" after the ordeal.

Hughley's representative told Variety that he has been "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel" and that he "was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders." They added that he is doing much better as of Saturday morning. His representative continued, "He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts." This whole matter began on Friday night during Hughley's stand-up routine, which was a part of a virtual fundraiser for Juneteeth that he was hosting.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

In videos from the incident, Hughley is heard saying something unintelligible before he begins to slur his words. He then stopped speaking, which prompted a man on his team to take to the stage to check on him. The man then grabbed Hughley before he passed out in his arms. Several other members of Hughley's team then jumped in to help the comedian, who was then brought off the stage. Based on the footage, many were wondering whether Hughley was doing alright following the scary situation. Now, fans can rest easy knowing that Hughley is reportedly doing much better as of Saturday morning.

Hughley's set was a part of a virtual Juneteenth fundraiser, dubbed the "Juneteenth Social Awareness-Thon," that he was hosting. According to Billboard, the event also featured appearances by Master P, TLC, Anthony Anderson, and Snoop Dogg. The event not only promoted the message of Black empowerment, but it also helped to raise money for Master Growers' "Clean Hands for All" mission. The organization helps deliver bottles of hand sanitizer to inner cities. Garnett March and Glen March MD, the founders of Master Growers, issued a statement about this event, explaining, "We just can't sit on our hands and watch our communities suffer. Health and safety shouldn't differentiate based on color or economic status. "Clean Hands For All" is our motto, and we're going to do our very best to hold true to that."