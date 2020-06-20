D.L. Hughley Fans Reach out With Concern After He Passes out Onstage in Nashville

Comedian D.L. Hughley found himself in quite a scary situation recently. On Friday night, Hughley hosted a virtual Juneteenth fundraiser and subsequently performed his stand-up routine at Zanies in Nashville. As seen in videos captured by those who were in attendance, the comedian appeared to pass out at one point during his set, which has since caused fans everywhere to express their concerns over his well-being.

In the video in question, Hughley can be seen sitting on a stool on stage. He can be heard saying something unintelligible, which causes one man on his team to become concerned. The man can then be seen walking onto the stage to grab Hughley, with the comedian passing out in his arms. Other members of Hughley's team can then be seen entering the scene in order to help bring him off the stage. While Hughley himself has not spoken out following this incident, fellow comedian Jay Washington wrote on Twitter that he was in contact with someone who is close to Hughley and they shared that he is doing alright. Additionally, VladTV.com CEO DJ Vlad wrote on Twitter that he had just spoken to the comedian and that he was "ok."

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

Considering the seriousness of the situation, it's understandable to see many express their concerns for Hughley's well-being following this incident. Many of the comedian's fans flocked to Twitter in order to share just how much they're pulling for him to be alright after experiencing this frightening ordeal.