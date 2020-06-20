D.L. Hughley Fans Reach out With Concern After He Passes out Onstage in Nashville
Comedian D.L. Hughley found himself in quite a scary situation recently. On Friday night, Hughley hosted a virtual Juneteenth fundraiser and subsequently performed his stand-up routine at Zanies in Nashville. As seen in videos captured by those who were in attendance, the comedian appeared to pass out at one point during his set, which has since caused fans everywhere to express their concerns over his well-being.
In the video in question, Hughley can be seen sitting on a stool on stage. He can be heard saying something unintelligible, which causes one man on his team to become concerned. The man can then be seen walking onto the stage to grab Hughley, with the comedian passing out in his arms. Other members of Hughley's team can then be seen entering the scene in order to help bring him off the stage. While Hughley himself has not spoken out following this incident, fellow comedian Jay Washington wrote on Twitter that he was in contact with someone who is close to Hughley and they shared that he is doing alright. Additionally, VladTV.com CEO DJ Vlad wrote on Twitter that he had just spoken to the comedian and that he was "ok."
DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf— Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020
Considering the seriousness of the situation, it's understandable to see many express their concerns for Hughley's well-being following this incident. Many of the comedian's fans flocked to Twitter in order to share just how much they're pulling for him to be alright after experiencing this frightening ordeal.
Sending Prayers
OMG I pray that he is OK 🙏🏾— DeShonda 디샨다 (@kdramaparadise) June 20, 2020
Hoping He's Alright
prayers up for DL Hughley 🙏🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/Cesf9CHKSZ— 🌱 G E M (@GLAMbiana) June 20, 2020
Better Be Ok
DL Hughley better be okay I know that.— Taylor. (@Tater_Tottt) June 20, 2020
Too Much To Handle
Good Morning Twitter. So I wake up this morning and see DL Hughley is trending. Then I see the video of what happened. Come on 2020.....give us a break PLEASE!😫 pic.twitter.com/atWoxYCE2A— LaDivaScorpion (@FierceAssSistah) June 20, 2020
Thinking Of Him
Damn I hope DL Hughley is aight— Walkin Licka Sto⚜️ (@Bosticp) June 20, 2020
Scary Situation
Omg 😱😳😔prayers up for DL Hughley & his family 🙏🏽 https://t.co/AoBdH0ZJEw— Marie Maduemezia (@MarieMaduemezi1) June 20, 2020
Sending Love
Praying that all is well DL Hughley! Much love bro... pic.twitter.com/LsSriqZ8vs— Tammie Williams (@tammiealc) June 20, 2020