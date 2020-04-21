'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero's Wife Says Leg Amputation Saved His Life

✖

After the news that actor Nick Cordero has his leg amputated resulting from complications from COVID-19, his wife says the operation was what saved his life. While the operation was successful, Amanda Kloots, who's married to the Blue Bloods alum, spoke to TODAY on Monday about having to make such a crucial decision on his behalf.

"It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,'' Kloots explained. "I choose life. They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life. It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg."

Kloots has also been active on social media, keeping Cordero's fans up-to-date on his condition since he was hospitalized in late March for what was thought to be pneumonia. She's even started a '#WakeUpNick' hashtag so they can join in singing the actor's favorite songs. Kloots said that her online movement "is honestly how I'm getting through this. People I don't even know all over the world are joining me every day at 3 p.m. to sing his song so that he can hear us."

The host of Sirius XM's The Underground Garage, Steven Van Zandt, has even got in on the action to show his support. On Saturday, Kloots updated fans about Cordero's condition, while thanking the Sopranos star for his "positive energy."

"We got Nicks song on the radio guys," Kloots posted to Instagram. "Thank you to [Steven Van Zandt] every night at 6 p.m. EST on [Sirius XM] channel 21!!! Holy Moly!!! AND right after we finished singing tonight I got a phone call from the hospital saying that Nick made it out of surgery alive and he is headed to his room to rest and recover! AMEN! He is hearing us!!! He is hearing the support, the love and your voices every day. I just know it. Thank you God for watching over him and for the incredible doctors and nurses [at Cedar Sinai] hospital!"

Along with his role in Blue Bloods, Cordero earned a Tony nomination for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. He also had starring roles in productions like Rock of Ages, Waitress and A Bronx Tale. His most recent film appearance was in the crime drama in Mob Town, opposite David Arquette, in 2019.